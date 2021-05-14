Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson Fight to Stay Alive in New 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Trailer - Watch!
A new trailer for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has been released! Lionsgate dropped a new trailer for their action-packed comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek. Here’s the synopsis: The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. [...]Full Article