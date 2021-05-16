You may have heard Matthew McConaughey being talked about as a potential viable candidate for governor of Texas. He certainly wouldn’t be the first Hollywood figure to get into politics — time is a flat circle, after all — but it was unclear exactly how seriously he was taking the idea. McConaughey said in March […]Full Article
Matthew McConaughey Is Reportedly Making Calls About Whether to Run for Texas Governor
A new poll suggests Matthew McConaughey would stomp Gov. Greg Abbott if he ran for Texas governor.