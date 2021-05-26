Lil Baby Stands By George Floyd’s Family + Attends White House Meeting

SOHH

Published

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is supporting George Floyd and his family in an unforgettable way. The Grammy-nominated artist was present at a White House meeting today, along with family members of the late police brutality victim. Lil Baby Supports George Floyd’s Family The Floyd family met with President Biden along with members of his administration […]

