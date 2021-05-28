Kasabian Return, Announce 15 Date UK Tour

They will perform without Tom Meighan...



*Kasabian* are set to play a 15 date UK tour this Autumn.



The band's frontman *Tom Meighan departed last year*, after being found guilty of domestic abuse.



The Leicester group opted to continue, taking time out to recalibrate and work out their next step.



Lining up as Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews, and guitarist Tim Carter, Kasabian will hit the road in October.



The 15 date tour opens in Glasgow on October 13th, winding around the country before ending in Brixton Academy.



Kasabian comment: “We’re incredibly excited to announce these intimate shows. We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop! We’ll be playing all the classic tunes plus something new for the mosh pit to bounce too. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021! See you there.”



Catch Kasabian at the following shows:



*October*



13 *Glasgow* O2 Academy

14 *Liverpool* O2 University (Mountford Hall)

15 *Cardiff* Great Hall

17 *Leeds* O2 Academy

18 *Lincoln* The Engine Shed

20 *Nottingham* Rock City

21 *Sheffield* O2 Academy

22 *Manchester* O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 *Norwich* UEA

26 *Newcastle* O2 City Hall

27 *Leicester* De Montfort Hall

28 *Bournemouth* O2 Academy

30 *Southampton* O2 Guildhall

31 *Bristol* O2 Academy



*November*

2 *London* O2 Academy Brixton



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*