Louis DeJoy is being investigated for possible wrongdoing in connection with his political fundraising activities.Full Article
JUST IN: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Under Investigation by the FBI
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump-appointed postmaster general under DOJ investigation
Bleacher Report AOL
The Justice Department is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s political fundraising, a person briefed on the probe..
More coverage
FBI investigating campaign contributions tied to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's former business
USATODAY.com
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Republican donor and Trump ally, is being investigated, his spokesman confirmed to USA..
-
FBI investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with his political fundraising
Washington Post
-
The FBI is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over possible campaign finance violations, report says
Business Insider
-
U.S. Postal Service Looks To Raise Stamp Price To 58 Cents
Newsy
-
Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents
SeattlePI.com