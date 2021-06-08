Harvey Weinstein investigation film 'She Said' casts Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan as NY Times reporters
Published
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will star in the movie about the investigation into Harvey WeinsteinFull Article
Published
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will star in the movie about the investigation into Harvey WeinsteinFull Article
Carey Mulligan et Zoe Kazan devraient incarner les journalistes du «New York Times», Megan Twohey et Jodi Kantor, qui ont sorti..
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in talks to star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Harvey..