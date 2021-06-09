How To Get Tickets To The Courteeners' Old Trafford Show

Where and when they go on sale...



*The Courteeners* are set to play a special Manchester show later this year.



The group are back in action, and will play Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford stadium on September 25th.



It's their first show in over 12 months, with frontman Liam Fray commenting: "Let's get the gang back together. We’ve missed you."



Support comes from Zuzu, Blossoms, The Big Moon, and the mighty Johnny Marr, with The Courteeners due to play a career-spanning set.



Tickets go on sale this Friday - June 11th - at 9am, and you can get involved *HERE.*







COURTEENERS @EmiratesOT Manchester.

Saturday 25th September 2021.

Special Guests@Johnny_Marr, @BlossomsBand, @TheBigMoon & @ThisIsZuzu.

Tickets on sale 9am Friday 11th June from https://t.co/iKfDfoTIWy pic.twitter.com/DrdMyuKkb9



— Courteeners (@thecourteeners) June 8, 2021



- - -