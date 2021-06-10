West Coast rapper Doja Cat is getting a fans excited with new tunes around the corner. The award-winning crooner has revealed her new Planet Her album is slated to arrive later this month. Doja Cat’s Going Out Of This World DC went to her social media pages to deliver the huge news. In addition to […]Full Article
Doja Cat’s Going Out Of This World For New Album
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Doja Cat Shares 'Planet Her' Album Tracklist, Collabs & Release Date | Billboard News
Billboard
Doja Cat shared the artwork, tracklist and release date for her third and latest album, 'Planet Her.' It would appear to be out of..