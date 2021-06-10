Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West and model Irina Shayk didn’t just hook up overnight. The duo have reportedly dated for months but kept their romance super low-key. Kanye West + Irina Shayk Have Dated For Months According to reports, the duo linked up well before getting spotted this week in France for Ye’s 44th birthday. One […]Full Article
Kanye West + Irina Shayk Have Dated For Longer Than We Realize
