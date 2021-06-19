President Joe Biden announced on Saturday the death of his dog Champ. A statement from the president and First Lady Jill Biden said the German Shepherd died “peacefully at home” at the age of 13. Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021 […]Full Article
Biden Dog Champ Dies
