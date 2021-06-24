Justin Timberlake Sends Message Of Support To Britney Spears

"What’s happening to her is just not right."



*Justin Timberlake* has sent a message of support to *Britney Spears*.



The two were *in a relationship for some time* around the turn of the Millennium, before breaking up.



Justin's treatment of her - both in real life, and his videos - has been the subject of opprobrium from Britney fans ever since.



Britney Spears was granted permission to address an LA hearing over her controversial conservatorship yesterday (June 23rd) and *spoke eloquently about the distress it has caused her.*



Justin Timberlake was evidently moved, and sent a message of support on social media: "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right."



"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."



He finished: "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."







— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021



The move earned scorn and criticism from fans of Britney Spears, who pointed to his role in the way the media treated Britney Spears.



One wrote: "While I’m sure she appreciates the support I wish Justin would just stay out of this one. He did his damage to her early on and waited years before he even addressed it. Go away Justin."



Another added: "That’s rich coming from the prick who made an entire album to slut-shame her."



