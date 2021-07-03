Jen Psaki Offers Strong Words Of Support For Embattled Track Star Sha’Carri Richardson: ‘An Inspiring Young Woman’
Published
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered strong words of support for track star Sha’Carri Richardson, while declining to weigh in on her suspension after a positive test for marijuana. The United States Anti-Doping Agency issued a one-month suspention effective June 28th, sparking outrage over her disqualifiation from an individual event at the Tokyo Olympic […]Full Article