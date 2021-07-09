Billie Eilish Drops High-Speed 'NDA' Video

It's a daring self-directed clip...

*Billie Eilish* returns with new single 'NDA'.

The delicately composed, slo-mo track leans on her vocal, with Billie delivering a powerful performance.

Out now, the video comes equipped with a daring new video, one that the American star directed herself.

'NDA' features Billie at the centre of 25 professional stunt drivers - expertly rehearsed, they weave around the star during a night-time shoot.

Shot in one take, Billie Eilish refused to use a stunt double, giving up everything to her art.

Billie Eilish will release new album 'Happier Than Ever' on July 30th.

