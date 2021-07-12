2021 Emmy Awards announce Cedric the Entertainer as host ahead of nominations
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards have announced Cedric the Entertainer will host and executive produce its return to a live format for the 2021 show.Full Article
CBS and the Television Academy have tapped 'The Neighborhood' star Cedric the Entertainer to host the 2021 Emmy Awards.
