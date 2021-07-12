Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Shot 64 Times Moments After Jail Release
Just days after aspiring Inglewood rapper Indian Red Boy was murdered, gun violence has struck the rap community once again.Full Article
Chicago’s weekend gun violence left at least 40 people shot, including 11 fatally – and among those killed was rapper KTS Dre..
A rapper died after being shot dozens of times upon being released from jail Saturday night amid Chicago's crime spree. Londre..