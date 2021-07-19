Kanye West Finishes New Album, Holds All-Star Listening Party

The guest cast includes some hard-hitting names...



*Kanye West* has completed work on his new album.



The record comes at an auspicious time, both for its creator and society at large; crafted under the shadow of lockdown, it's also Yeezy's first post-Kim record.



Following on from his gospel endeavours, the record has been the subject of huge speculation, but it seems that Kanye West is - actually, for real - finished working.



Overnight - July 18th - Kanye held a listening party, with details of the album quickly leaking online.







Doors are almost open for @KanyeWest’s album listening party in Vegas tonight!



(: @_ovoeric & @dondasplace) pic.twitter.com/bnqjF3aOLM



— Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 19, 2021







Multiple attendees of the listening party are confirming Kanye West’s new album will feature Baby Keem, Westside Gunn, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha T & many more pic.twitter.com/ccjvEscb59



— STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) July 19, 2021







This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy. Y’all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT. BABY REALLY A GOAT #Respectfully



— Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021



The initial first-listen verdicts are impressive:







Kanye played me the album and I have to say this one is definitely gonna be one of music! Anyone else on music better be on alert.



— grandpa needles (@theneedledrop) July 19, 2021



With the lack of information seeming to stoke the hype:







Kanye’s album rollout so far is a few leaked photos & pulling up to a basketball game for retired athletes with a mask on. And the internet is on fire. Who else, I ask. Who else.



— Dissect Podcast (@dissectpodcast) July 19, 2021



Are live performances planned...?







You busy next weekend? @kanyewest



— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 19, 2021



Kanye West has remained quiet over the album roll out - some are reporting it could drop this week, some suggesting we'll have to wait a little longer.