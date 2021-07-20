Gehana issues statement after Kundra’s arrest

Raj Kundra’s arrest by the Mumbai Police in a pornography related case has sent shockwaves across the industry. Actress Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in connection to the same case, is also back in the news. Her publicist issued a statement post Raj Kundra’s arrest that read, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others.”