Ian Broudie Earned Six Grand From 'Three Lions' Hitting Number One

Outrageous.



It's been reported that songwriter *Ian Broudie* earned a mere £6000 from 'Three Lions' number one run in 2018.



The song went viral over summer, becoming one of 2021's most played tracks - yet recently its makers case doubts over what this *equates to financially.*



Comedian David Baddiel commented that "as an outsider to the music industry, the economics of streaming shock me... all I can say is: I’m very glad it’s not my only source of income!"



The comic co-wrote the song alongside Frank Skinner and *Lightning Seeds' mainman Ian Broudie*, and it's been a hit multiple times over.



Reaching No. 1 in 2018 during England's World Cup run, it seems that this doesn't result in a substantial payday for its makers. Broken Record campaigner Tom Gray is also a member of Gomez, and encountered Ian Broudie during a festival show.



Speaking to the Mirror, he recalled:



"I said ‘Hey, you know that song of yours. How much money did you make from it during the world cup?’… He said about six grand. And it took me a while to wipe my jaw off the floor."



(via *NME*)



- - -