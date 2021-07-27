‘This is How I’m Going to Die’: Capitol Police Officer Fights Tears Recalling Family ‘Frantically’ Calling Him During Capitol Riot
U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell fought back tears as he described the harrowing violence that occurred during the Jan. 6 riot before a House select committee investigating the attack. Gonell began his testimony by calling for accountability in the “horrific and shameful” attack, decrying “the continued, shocking attempt to ignore or try and destroy […]Full Article