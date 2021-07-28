Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Date Finally Confirmed

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Date Finally Confirmed

SOHH

Published

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West‘s Donda album is really on the way. Following a crushing setback and non-release last Friday, a Yeezy representative has confirmed plans for the LP to drop in the extremely near future. Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Date Barring any wild and crazy last-minute changes, the world will hear Kanye’s audio masterpiece […]

Full Article