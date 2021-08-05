Fredo - Independence Day

A punchy return from the London rapper...



Fresh off the release of *Fredo's* *'Money Can't Buy You Happiness'* album (executive produced by Dave) in January 2021, the rapper has decided to spoil his fans and release his new album titled 'Independence Day'. We all know what Fredo is capable of and he has surpassed high expectations with this 14 track album. Blessing us with a winter and summer album, Fredo really is the man of the year for his consistency in the game throughout 2021.



The album is fuelled with the raw rap flow that pushed Fredo’s name to the front of the UK rap scene. The tape itself includes features form prominent rappers such as Potter Payper, Clavish, Headie One, and Suspect (AGB). Indeed, the song titled '14' featuring Potter Payper is due to be a fan favourite with the two rappers going back to back on a dark beat. We hope there is a music video to follow to showcase the two rap giants showing off their skills.



*'Wandsworth To Bullingdon'* featuring Headie One is already ringing off in our playlists so it was a nice touch to see this song placed in the middle of this album. Fredo only collaborates with rap heavyweights and this album has solidified his ability to lyrically match and better the very best in the game.



'Outro' sees Fredo reflect on his past life and how success has changed his perspective on his future. A touching outlook on where Fredo’s current head is at as he continuously rises to elite stardom in the game.



The catalogue of this tape and the rappers delivery is clear to see why Fredo continues to dominate the charts. A strong project from Fredo who shows how to be successful by sticking to your own sound. The production of this album is perfect with the choice of beats getting better as the album progresses.



*8/10*



Words: *Micah Roberts *



