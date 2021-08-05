Charlie Watts Drops Out Of Rolling Stones North American Tour

Steve Jordan will stand in for the drummer...



Drummer *Charlie Watts* has dropped out of *The Rolling Stones* upcoming North American tour.



The dates for the *USA No Filter tour* kick off shortly, but with Charlie Watts recovering from a medical procedure, he's unlikely to make the shows.



Dropping out of the band's plans, the gentleman drummer and all-round dapper chap has apologised to fans, and unveiled a stand-in.



A spokesman for The Rolling Stones commented: “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”



Charlie added: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by Covid I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this Tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me.”



Thrust into the whirlwind of the Rolling Stones, Steve Jordan commented: “It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie. No-one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go.”



