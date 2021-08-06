NYC man arrested in hit-and-run that killed ‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes
A suspect was arrested in connection with a Manhattan hit-and-run crash that killed “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes.Full Article
"We were blessed to have had her in our lives," Lisa Banes' manager, David Williams, said
'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes has died aged 65 following a hit-and-run in New York City on June 4.