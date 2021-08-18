Chicago rapper Kanye West is coming home. The hip-hop veteran went online to announce a third DONDA listening party taking place in his hometown. Kanye West Officially Announces Third Listening Party Yeezy himself will grace the stage at Soldier Field on August 26, a little more than a week from now. Tickets go on sale […]Full Article
Kanye West Officially Announces Third ‘Donda’ Listening Party
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Details on Kanye West's 'Donda' Chicago Event | Billboard News
Billboard
Kanye West is taking 'Donda,' his 10th studio album named after his late mother, back to the beginning by hosting a third listening..
Advertisement
More coverage
Kanye West’s Third ‘Donda’ Listening Party Might Really Be His Last
SOHH
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might just prove third time’s the charm. New buzz and speculation suggests another Donda album..