Kanye West vs Drake Beef; What's Going On...?

Ye has reconfigured himself as the Joker...



The *Kanye West* vs *Drake* beef appears to be alive and well.



The indemnity between the two rap icons is the stuff of legend, charting back to when Pusha-T revealed the existence of Drake's song on diss track 'The Story Of Adidon'.



At the time, it was widely believed that Kanye West had supplied Pusha-T with the information - a fact Drake has since corroborated.



Drake appears on Trippie Redd's new album 'Trip At Knight', adding bars to the SoundCloud rapper's track 'Betrayal'.



The Canadian artist raps: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”



The outburst follows weeks of speculation that Ye is attempting to hold back 'DONDA' to coincide with the release of Drake's (equally delayed) 'Certified Lover Boy'.



Kanye West immediately hit back, writing a post on Instagram that references as a group chat with Pusha-T; adding Drake to the chat, he writes: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”



Kanye West has since wiped his entire Instagram feed, replacing it with a single picture of his childhood home.



Check out the deleted Drake diss below.







Kanye on his Joker arc now pic.twitter.com/f3hleufTun



— cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) August 21, 2021