New York rapper Nicki Minaj does everything with a purpose. The hip-hop star has revealed the reason why she declined to hop on Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” track. Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Turned Down Doja Cat Collabo Doja Cat reportedly wanted Nicki to spit a fire verse on the song, but Nicki […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Turned Down Doja Cat Collabo
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Declined Doja Cat 'Get Into It (Yuh)' Collab
Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj previously collaborated on the hit single 'Say So.'
HipHopDX