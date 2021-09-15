Did Akkineni avoid questions about Samantha?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has been waiting for the release of his movie Love Story for a long time. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film got postponed due to the obvious reasons for the pandemic.Now, the movie has a release date. It is set to release in theatres on 24th September. But as per a Telugu web portal, the Premam actor has reportedly asked his PR to make sure he will not be quizzed by the media by asking about his personal life, especially about Samantha Ruth Prabhu.