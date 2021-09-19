Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan
Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the "lying fools" in President Joe Biden's administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials "the real threat to America" and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the drone strike that was the […]