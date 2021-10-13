Kyrie Irving’s Anti-Vaxx Position Makes Him a Conservative Darling Overnight: ‘Sacrificed More Than Kaepernick Ever Did!’
Brooklyn Nets point guard, and reported flat-earther, Kyrie Irving was suspended by his team Tuesday afternoon after his continued refusal to abide by an NBA-wide Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Irving is a phenomenal basketball player, has a world-class handle, is reliable from three-point range, and can penetrate and finish at the hoop with literally anyone. And […]Full Article