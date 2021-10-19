John King Reveals He Has Multiple Sclerosis on Air: â€˜Iâ€™m Grateful Youâ€™re All Vaccinatedâ€™

John King Reveals He Has Multiple Sclerosis on Air: â€˜Iâ€™m Grateful Youâ€™re All Vaccinatedâ€™

Mediaite

Published

CNN'sÂ John KingÂ revealed he is immunocompromised and has multiple sclerosis while on air Tuesday.

Full Article