Boosie Badazz just went on a wild, homophobic rant about Lil Nas X. On Saturday (October 23), Lil Nas X, 22, took to his Instagram Live to claim that he has a song coming out with Boosie, 38. “So, I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro,” Lil Nas X told his followers. [...]