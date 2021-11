Marion Cotillard and Kit Harington are joining the cast. The stars are set to board Apple TV+‘s forthcoming climate change anthology series, Extrapolations, Deadline reported. Click inside to read more… More stars are still being added to the cast, including Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire and Eiza Gonzalez. Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, [...]