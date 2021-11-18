Julius Jones Execution Stopped, Exonerated Malcolm X Killer Speaks

Julius Jones Execution Stopped, Exonerated Malcolm X Killer Speaks

SOHH

Published

The campaign to halt the execution of Julius Jones’ — backed by celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and Vic Mensa — has worked. Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt announced the amendment of Jones’ sentence just hours before he was scheduled to be put to death. Julius Jones Gets Another Chance At Life After national coverage […]

Full Article