The campaign to halt the execution of Julius Jones' — backed by celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and Vic Mensa — has worked. Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt announced the amendment of Jones' sentence just hours before he was scheduled to be put to death.
Julius Jones Execution Stopped, Exonerated Malcolm X Killer Speaks
