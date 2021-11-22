Eddie Redmayne Calls The Danish Girl Role a "Mistake"
Published
Eddie Redmayne revealed that if he were offered the leading role in The Danish Girl today, he "wouldn't take it on now." In an interview with The Sunday Times, the...Full Article
Published
Eddie Redmayne revealed that if he were offered the leading role in The Danish Girl today, he "wouldn't take it on now." In an interview with The Sunday Times, the...Full Article
Eddie Redmayne has said he regrets playing a transgender character in The Danish Girl, describing it as a "mistake".
Eddie Redmayne has admitted that his role in The Danish Girl, for which he received and Oscar nomination, was a mistake. In a..
Eddie Redmayne has said he will never play the role of a trans person again, saying his part in The Danish Girl was a “mistake”..