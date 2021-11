Ridley Scott is reacting to Patrizia Reggiani‘s criticisms over his movie House of Gucci. Earlier this year, the 72-year-old ex of Maurizio Gucci, who served 17 years of a 26-year sentence for the murder of her ex-husband in 1995, spoke out about Lady Gaga‘s portrayal of her in Ridley‘s upcoming film. “I am rather annoyed [...]