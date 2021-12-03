Former FBI Deputy Director: Charges Against Parents in Michigan School Shooting Are ‘Unprecedented’ But ‘Absolutely Called For’ to Combat Gun Violence
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN’s Ana Cabrera that he was “stunned” that the prosecutor filed charges against the accused Michigan school shooter’s parents, calling it an “unprecedented” move, but one that was “absolutely called for” in order to combat gun violence. Fifteen year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with one […]Full Article