Harry Reid was a giant in the US Senate. He is credited for being most responsible in encouraging Barack Obama to run for president, but he also had a big fan from another White House resident: former President Donald Trump. Reid passed away on Tuesday at 82 years of age, and as such, an outpouring […]Full Article
READ: Donald Trump’s Letter to Harry Reid That Hung in the Former Senator’s Office
Mediaite0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Democrats Try To 'Build Back' After Sen. Manchin Tanks $2T Bill
Watch VideoDemocrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big..
Newsy