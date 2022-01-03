Meta Says Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook Account is Actually Still Active After She Claimed She was Suspended

Meta Says Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook Account is Actually Still Active After She Claimed She was Suspended

Mediaite

Published

Facebook’s parent company Meta on Monday challenged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she claimed she was suspended from its platform a day after she was permanently banned from Twitter. Twitter took down Greene’s account for what it called “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.” The company did not divulge which specific tweet led to her […]

Full Article