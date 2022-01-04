Mary Trump Says Trump Ignored Ivanka’s Pleas On Jan 6 Because He Was ‘Getting Off On’ Rioters ‘Being Murderous On His Behalf’
Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump ignored pleas to stop the violence on Jan. 6 because he was “getting off on” the carnage. On Monday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Ms. Trump about the recent revelation that then-First Daughter Ivanka Trump repeatedly begged the former president to “stop the […]Full Article