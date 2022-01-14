Britney Spears Tears Into Sister Jamie Lynn For Talking About Her To 'Sell A Book'
The pop star spoke out after watching her little sister's "Good Morning America" interview.Full Article
Britney Spears has accused Jamie Lynn of spreading "lies" in her new memoir.
Britney Spears has hinted she could be writing a memoir, just as sister Jamie-Lynn is set to release her tell-all book.