‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Star James Snyder Fired From Broadway Show Following Misconduct Allegations
Published
James Snyder will not be appearing in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway anymore. The actor has been fired from the production, following an independent investigation after a cast member’s complaints about his conduct off stage. Click inside to read more… Variety reports that producers launched a third-party independent investigation after they received [...]Full Article