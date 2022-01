It was a decision that was expected, but NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it official Thursday morning, announcing he’s retiring from football at the age of 39. Roethlisberger made the announcement on social media with a video to recap his journey and express gratitude for his career. A message from Ben:@steelers #NFL #SteelersNation #ThankYou#HereWeGo #LoveAndHonor […]