Celebrities react to the death of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and 'Extra' reporter
Published
Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and "Extra" television correspondent, died by suicide according to the medical examiner in New York. She was 30.
Published
Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and "Extra" television correspondent, died by suicide according to the medical examiner in New York. She was 30.
An autopsy was performed on the late pageant queen on Monday, January 31.
Watch VideoCheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program "Extra,"..