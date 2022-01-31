Celebrities react to the death of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and 'Extra' reporter

Celebrities react to the death of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and 'Extra' reporter

USATODAY.com

Published

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and "Extra" television correspondent, died by suicide according to the medical examiner in New York. She was 30.

Full Article