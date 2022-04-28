Derek Chauvin Asks Court To Overturn His Conviction In George Floyd’s Murder, Claims “He was denied a fair trial”
Published
Attorneys for George Floyd’s murderer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed for his conviction to be overturned. Chauvin’s lawyers are claiming that numerous factors combined prevented him from getting a fair and just trial. The Challenge The attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked an appeals court to overturn his […]Full Article