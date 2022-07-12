The National Association of Hispanic Journalists encouraged First Lady Jill Biden to educate herself after she said Latino voters were as “unique” as “breakfast tacos” earlier in the day. Biden was addressing the progressive UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio when she made a comment that went viral online. She said, [Raul Yzaguirre] helped build […]Full Article
‘We Are Not Tacos’: Hispanic Journalists Hit Back at Jill Biden Over Odd Comment
