Chris Cuomo will sit down with NewsNation host Dan Abrams next Tuesday for his first interview since he was fired by CNN last year. Abrams, who founded Mediaite, teased the exclusive in a promo for the one-on-one, saying Cuomo will answer questions about what he’s been doing since he left prime time and what he plans to […]Full Article
Chris Cuomo to Speak With Dan Abrams in First Interview Since CNN Firing
Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence in First TV Interview Since CNN Firing, Denies Trying to Manipulate Media Coverage of His Brother
Appearing on Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation, Cuomo denied trying to manipulate media coverage of his brother, former Gov. Andrew..
