How is tequila made? Everything to know about the spirit for National Tequila Day 2022.

How is tequila made? Everything to know about the spirit for National Tequila Day 2022.

USATODAY.com

Published

July 24 is National Tequila Day 2022. The liquor, a key ingredient in bar classics like the Margarita and Tequila Sunrise, can only be made in Mexico.

Full Article