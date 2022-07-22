How is tequila made? Everything to know about the spirit for National Tequila Day 2022.
Published
July 24 is National Tequila Day 2022. The liquor, a key ingredient in bar classics like the Margarita and Tequila Sunrise, can only be made in Mexico.
Published
July 24 is National Tequila Day 2022. The liquor, a key ingredient in bar classics like the Margarita and Tequila Sunrise, can only be made in Mexico.
July 24th is National Tequila Day. Here are some spirited facts about the beverage and how to make four different recipes using..