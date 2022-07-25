Back in November, pop superstar Adele announced plans to play a four-month residency in Las Vegas. The idea was for Adele to spend the first four months of 2022 singing her hits at the Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace. But in January, shortly before those shows were set to start, Adele made a tearful video announcement that COVID-related production delays had forced her to postpone that residency: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.” Apparently, though, her show is now ready, and Adele has just announced those rescheduled dates.Full Article
Adele Announces Rescheduled Dates For Long-Delayed Las Vegas Residency
