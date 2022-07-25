Watch Joni Mitchell’s Surprise Newport Folk Fest Performance

Watch Joni Mitchell’s Surprise Newport Folk Fest Performance

These days, Joni Mitchell is functionally retired. Even before she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell rarely made any sort of public appearance. Yesterday, however, Mitchell played a surprise 13-song set at the Newport Festival, performing alongside an all-star group of friends and collaborators. This was Mitchell’s first fill set since 2000, and it was her first time performing at the Newport Folk Fest since 1969.

