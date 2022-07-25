These days, Joni Mitchell is functionally retired. Even before she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell rarely made any sort of public appearance. Yesterday, however, Mitchell played a surprise 13-song set at the Newport Festival, performing alongside an all-star group of friends and collaborators. This was Mitchell’s first fill set since 2000, and it was her first time performing at the Newport Folk Fest since 1969.Full Article
Watch Joni Mitchell’s Surprise Newport Folk Fest Performance
