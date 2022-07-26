Full Frontal - the first late night satirical news show to be hosted by a woman - has been cancelled after seven seasons.Full Article
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee axed by TBS after seven seasons
The weekly late-night show has been canceled after seven seasons.
Samantha Bee's Full Frontal got the axe this week from Warner Bros. Discovery. The late-night show will not be returning to TBS in..
